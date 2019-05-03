News
Flash Flood Warning Issued For Parts Of Canadian, Oklahoma Counties
A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of the Oklahoma City metro Friday.
Canadian and Oklahoma counties are under a flash flood warning until 3:45 p.m. Friday as a large wave of storms makes its way through central Oklahoma.
Areas included in the warning are Yukon, Mustang, Bethany, The Village, and Oklahoma City.
Right now, very heavy rain is falling on saturated soils.
Motorists are reminded to turn around and don't drown.