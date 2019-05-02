News
OHP: Woman Arrested After Foot Chase That Ended In NW OKC
Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 9:29 PM CDT
A woman is in custody after fleeing from Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers Thursday night.
According to OHP, a trooper tried to stop a woman riding a motorized scooter. She then fled on foot and ran into a wooded area near Northwest 8th Street and Ann Arbor.
OHP says the woman was found and transported to a local hospital to be checked out. Then, she was arrested for warrants. Her name has not been released.