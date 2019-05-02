Warr Acres Couple Gets Married 2 Years After Burglary Delayed Ceremony
OKLAHOMA CITY - A Warr Acres couple, whose home was burglarized and vandalized just before Christmas 2017, say they have a lot to be thankful for.
Bryce Brown and Christy Dixon say whoever ransacked their house on December 5th, 2017, got away with $4,500 by using a blow torch to get into their safe. The couple had planned to use that money for Christmas that year, and for their wedding.
Operation Christmas Train Set Foundation CEO Dustin Fisher, however, stepped in and provided several Christmas presents for Brown, Dixon and her two daughters.
Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Brown and Dixon were able to get married in Oklahoma City. Fisher was in attendance and was beaming from ear to year.
The next day, the Browns boxed up four dozen plates of leftover barbecue and cake from their wedding and distributed it to homeless people on the streets.
“I know with all of this food, we’re going to fill some bellies tonight,” said Bryce Brown. “You know, I sleep easy knowing that we helped somebody, because we’ve been helped and blessed beyond measure.”