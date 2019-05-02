An Oklahoma County inmate died Wednesday after an incident at the jail on April 23, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office reported.

John Leroy Daniel Applegate, 16, was found unconscious in a cell early April 23.

The Oklahoma County sheriff's office said Applegate was found at 12:26 a.m. and he was hanging from a light fixture by two towels. 

Jail staff performed CPR before paramedics arrived at 12:37 a.m. 

Applegate was taken to OU Medical Center where he died on Wednesday.

Investigators confirmed Applegate was in a cell by himself and do not suspect foul play.

Applegate was booked Feb. 4 into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of first-degree rape, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest out of Choctaw.