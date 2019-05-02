News
Oklahoma County Inmate Dies From Apparent Suicide Attempt, OCSO Reports
An Oklahoma County inmate died Wednesday after an incident at the jail on April 23, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office reported.
John Leroy Daniel Applegate, 16, was found unconscious in a cell early April 23.
The Oklahoma County sheriff's office said Applegate was found at 12:26 a.m. and he was hanging from a light fixture by two towels.
Jail staff performed CPR before paramedics arrived at 12:37 a.m.
Applegate was taken to OU Medical Center where he died on Wednesday.
Investigators confirmed Applegate was in a cell by himself and do not suspect foul play.
Applegate was booked Feb. 4 into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of first-degree rape, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest out of Choctaw.