Third Death Blamed On Oklahoma Severe Storms
STEPHENS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities in Oklahoma say they've recovered the body of a third person whose death is blamed on this week's severe storms.
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says Faron Morgan was found dead in a pasture Thursday near Comanche, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
McKinney says floodwaters swept away the 57-year-old man Wednesday while he was surveying his property riding an all-terrain vehicle. Authorities say the pasture where Morgan's body was found had been flooded by heavy rainfall from severe storms that inundated the region Wednesday.
Two other people were killed earlier this week in severe storms in Oklahoma. The bodies of a man and a woman who died in separate incidents were discovered Wednesday.
Hiep Tran, of Tulsa, died after police say his car hydroplaned on the highway Tuesday night and he drove into Mingo Creek. Officials say 58-years-old Debra Boyd was killed when the tornado touched down in Bokchito. The medical examiner said she died from blunt force trauma.
The National Weather Service says at least 16 tornadoes were reported Tuesday in Oklahoma.
