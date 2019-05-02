There was no dog and no Walsch Great Danes. Their advertised address in Fort Lauderdale is actually a thrift shop. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Werner and Lanuza are victims of an international scam that affects as many as 37,000 people a year, paying an average $100 to $1,000 for dogs they'll never see. The Better Business Bureau also says at least 80 percent of websites advertising pets for sale, the vast majority believed to be puppies, are frauds and mostly based in West Africa.