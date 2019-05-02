The idea to make game-themed bed sheets came from a visit to the hospital, but was sparked by a family tradition. "Because of space, my wife would use our son's bed as a desk," Gatlin, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina, told CBS News. "They would do homework, play games or just watch movies. But, it wasn't until I visited a friend whose son had been hospitalized for a long period of time did I realize that there was very little stimulation for kids confined to their hospital beds and rooms."