News
Starbucks Recalls Bodum Recycled Coffee Presses
Starbucks is recalling more than 230,000 Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses.
In a press release, Starbucks says the coffee presses are being recalled because the plunger knob could break, exposing the metal rod. Officials say this poses a laceration hazard.
Starbucks says consumers should stop using the coffee presses and contact the company for instructions on returning them for a full refund.
The company says returns will not be accepted in stores.
Starbucks says customers can contact the company about returning the press through the Customer Service link on its website.