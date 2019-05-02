News
Firefighters Watching SW OKC Home After 9 'Pop Up' Fires Ignite In Attic
Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 6:51 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters are responding to a house fire Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to fire officials, the fire is near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue.
Homeowners told firefighters that at least 9 pop up fires have happened in their attic. Fire crews believe the fires were caused by some sort of wiring or the material that the home is made out of.
Officials said the homeowners were initially trying to put out the fires on their own, and then decided to call fire crews because they kept happening.
