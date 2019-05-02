Of course, some of the items they switched to — such as hard plastic clamshell containers — may be only slightly more recyclable than polystyrene. That's why many environmental activists now favor moving away from laws banning individual items like food containers, straws or plastic bags, and toward comprehensive rules addressing all types of plastic.

"The ability to recycle it is not going to keep up," said Oceana's Savitz. "It's not OK to say, 'We're just going to make it and manage it better.' We have to reduce what we're making."