Suspect In Custody After High-Speed Chase In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is in custody after leading Oklahoma City police officers on a high-speed chase.
According to reports, the chase began near Northwest 50th and Independence.
Police said the suspect was stopped near Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue, after striking stop sticks.
Speeds topped 90 miles per hour during the pursuit, according to officers. The suspect also reportedly threw drugs from the vehicle.
The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.
