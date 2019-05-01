Family Wants Answers After Edmond Teen Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The family of a 17-year-old killed following a scuffle with Edmond officers wants answers. He was killed Monday after he ran into a stranger's home, naked.
Isaiah Lewis' family says they're trying to focus on healing and finding the truth.
“He doesn’t get to graduate May18, like he could have. He didn’t go to the prom, he didn't get his driver's license, there are a lot of firsts he got to miss,” said Isaiah’s mother Vicki Lewis.
Isaiah was a senior at Edmond's alternative high school Boulevard Academy.
“Isaiah was a quiet kid, he was a smart kid, he was a likeable kid. I went to his school today to pick up his cap and gown that he won’t ever get to wear,” said Lewis.
However, his plans were forever altered after his girlfriend ran to a neighbor 's home hysterical and pleading for help.
911 Call: “Listen to me! It's my house. I'm with a Postmate. I'm sorry you can come to my house and check everything. My boyfriend just flipped out. I have no idea what's going on.”
From that point on, several witnesses spotted Lewis stripping off his clothes, running away.
911 Call: “Now he's running down the street, westbound on Lariat Circle. Now he's taking his shirt off, he's taking his pants off, he's running nude down the road. He's running naked.”
Isaiah ran through a stranger's front door.
Newly released dashcam video captured a call from officers on scene seconds after officers tased, then shot Isaiah.
“Start EMSA now, at this location the corner of Silver and Gray Fox I believe.”
“Clear, EMSA and fire are in route.”
“He's shot, he's bleeding out. Hurry up!”
“I just wanted to make one thing abundantly clear that the only victim here in this situation is my son Isaiah, 17-year-old unarmed young man, not a man, not an adult, but a boy,” said Lewis.
Edmond police said the taser did not have an effect on Isaiah.
The department is in the process of locating and reviewing all video from officers at the scene.
Right now, only four have body cameras but more are on the way.