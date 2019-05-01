CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - The team with the longest winning streak in NAIA or NCAA history expects to have a playable field for Thursday's Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament opener. The Drovers also expect something else.



"The way they play, they expect to win and they make everyone around them expect it as well," said Drovers Head Coach Jadyn Wallis.



"If we get one run scored on us, the next inning we're going to score 4 or 5 because it makes us angry," USAO sophomore Emily Cerny. "We know we shouldn't be in that situation."



"It feels pretty amazing," said junior Kristen Prieto. "But it almost feels normal to have this win streak and be undefeated this season. Because we're so talented."



Forty miles northeast of Chickasha, another long winning streak is ongoing. Oklahoma is working on a program best 35-game win streak. Wallis played for Patty Gasso and the Sooners from 2005 to 2008. Wallis would like to see the Sooners win enough games to match the Drovers’ incredible streak.



"I hope it does," said Wallis. "I'm an alumni of OU and Coach Gasso has done a great job, she's done a great job with me. I use everything she had in my program, because that's what I know. It's been so successful for me and I can't thank her enough for that."



Like Gasso's Sooners, Wallis has created a juggernaut in Chickasha. A dominant program with an endearing culture.



"It's the game of softball," said Wallis. "But it's about the relationships. I love my girls, and they know that. That is what means the most to me."