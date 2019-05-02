5 Facing Charges After Student Repeatedly Arrived At School With Bruises, Smelling Of Urine
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma - Five adults have been arrested after a student continued to show up to school with bruises and smelling of urine.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a Rush Springs Public Schools teacher saw that the victim had bruising on his wrists. When asked what the bruising was from, the victim told the teacher that his stepfather would handcuff him to a table in his room overnight, resulting in him having to sleep on the floor.
Four of the suspects in this case have been identified as April Summers, 33, Jeffery Rasmussen, 34, William Barnes, 30, George Anthony Michael Mount, 19.
News 9 talked with two of the suspects a few months ago, after a Konawa bus crashed and burst into flames.
“We were running. I picked up one of the girls. Carried her. Then 15 to 30 seconds, the first explosion happened,” Rasmussen said in a previous interview with News 9.
Rasmussen and Summers presented themselves as heroes. Now they're facing child abuse allegations.
Prosecutors say Grady County Sheriff's deputies began investigating an allegation of abuse in February. The report shows the allegations range from handcuffing the victim, urinating on him, and playing a game where they would pull out his hair.
“… In this case, fortunately, there was some confirmatory evidence. And the officers did a good job in this case, in documenting that. As well as the Department of Human Services,” said Grady County Assistant District Attorney Josh McGoldrick.
News 9 also reported, just months ago, that Summers and Rasmussen were "infuriated" by how others responded to the Konawa bus crash.
“Taking pictures, taking videos. They refused to even help,” said Summers.
But behind closed doors, court documents say they were taking photos and videos, abusing their child.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.