OCPD Names Jeff Becker As Interim Police Chief
Oklahoma City has a new interim police chief, a city spokesperson announced Wednesday.
Jeff Becker was named as the city's police chief, effective May 2. Current Police Chief Bill Citty's retirement date is Thursday.
Citty announced his retirement in January.
According to a press release sent to News 9, Becker is a deputy chief and started his career with OCPD in 1988. He has worked at the former City jail, the Oklahoma County jail, the Crime Scene Unit, the Office of Media Relations, Offender Registration, Training and Recruiting and the Operations and Administrations bureaus.
Becker has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Central Oklkahoma. He is a graduate from the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum's Senior Management Institute for Police.
City Manager Craig Freeman is in the process of hiring a permanent replacement for Citty.