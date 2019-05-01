Fox called the bill a "death sentence for women across this state."

State politicians also failed to remove language in the bill that compared the lives lost in the Holocaust to the number of abortions that have occurred since Roe v. Wade, a comparison that Jewish advocates called "outrageously offensive."

"The Holocaust and other crimes against humanity have absolutely no place in legislation concerning a woman's constitutional right to control her own body," said Nancy Kaufman, the chief executive officer of NCJW, in an email to CBS News on Tuesday. "The language in Alabama's bill is unconscionable and sets a dangerous precedent as a growing number of states restrict access to basic reproductive health care, including safe and legal abortion."

Prior to the vote on House Bill 314, politicians welcomed Holocaust survivors and a rabbi to the statehouse in honor of Alabama's Holocaust Commemoration Day.