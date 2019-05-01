Severe Storms Return Wednesday; Focus On Southern Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - UPDATES: Severe storms and even more tornadoes returned to the Sooner State on Wednesday.
The focus? Southern Oklahoma.
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne took to the air early Wednesday afternoon as storm trackers ventured to the Waurika area. That storm produced a very brief tornado as News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor followed it.
***
The potential for severe storms returns to Oklahoma City Wednesday evening into the night.
Storms and a low end chance for severe weather are expected to arrive in central Oklahoma around 5 p.m. and will stick around until about 2 a.m. Thursday.
The main threat for severe weather is in the southern part of the state.
Storms that are currently in Kansas will slide into Oklahoma overnight.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.