Potential Severe Weather Threat Returns Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - The potential for severe storms returns to Oklahoma City Wednesday evening into the night.
Storms and a low end chance for severe weather are expected to arrive in central Oklahoma around 5 p.m. and will stick around until about 2 a.m. Thursday.
The main threat for severe weather is in the southern part of the state.
Storms that are currently in Kansas will slide into Oklahoma overnight.
