Firefighters Say Lightning Caused 2 House Fires In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters said lightning strikes are to blame for two house fires early Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.
The first fire took place near Southwest 89th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Fire officials said no one was hurt but the lightning did cause a small fire.
When firefighters arrived on the scene smoke was visible from a corner of the roof.
Shortly after the fire in Southwest OKC, another fire was caused by lightning in Northwest Oklahoma City.
Firefighters responded to a home near Northwest 42nd Street and Meridian Avenue.
Curtis McFarland, the homeowner, who was not injured, described the fire.
"So I started looking around and you can see where it went all around the house, burnt spots, that corner over there was just red glowing with embers, so we just decided to call the fire dept," said McFarland.