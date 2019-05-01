News
Rescue Crews Continue Searching After Vehicle Drove Into Flooded Creek
TULSA, Oklahoma - Rescue crews are still searching for an SUV that went into fast-moving floodwaters near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 169 interchange.
A witness says a black SUV went off the ramp from southbound highway 169, heading east on the BA.
The witness says the SUV went into the water, and sank immediately.
Tulsa firefighters were nearby at another call and rushed over but couldn't find the SUV, especially with the swift-moving water.
Firefighters believe it was swept away and searched along the banks all the way north to Admiral.
Right now, we don't have any idea how many people could have been in that SUV.