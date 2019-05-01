News
Last Day For Tours At Newly Renovated Temple
YUKON, Oklahoma -
Wednesday is the last opportunity to tour the newly renovated temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The temple was closed in 2017 after an architectural defect was found in the structure. After a couple years and upgrades, the temple is scheduled to reopen May 19.
Before the temple reopens, the church is giving tours to those who aren't part of the faith.
"We've had over 16,000 people tour the temple and we expect many more people before it ends," said ... "and the beautiful thing is that everybody says that we just really appreciate this understanding of your faith and your beliefs."
For a link to schedule a tour of the temple, click here.