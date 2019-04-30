News
Police Investigating Following Double Shooting In NW OKC
Tuesday, April 30th 2019, 7:45 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a double-shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers are on scene in the 900 block of Northwest 100th Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported in an unknown condition, according to the OCPD.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.