UNCC Shooting: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In shooting At Charlotte Campus
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting Tuesday at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, authorities said. One person was taken into custody and there was no reason to believe anyone else was involved, police said.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.
The school is on lockdown, the school's website said. Shamar Crosby, a senior at the university, described it to CBSN as "madness."
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that officers were going room to room on campus, identifying students and faculty members who may be sheltering in place.
UNCC Emergency Management sent a tweet saying "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu."
