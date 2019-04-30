OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a house fire possibly caused by lightning Tuesday in northwest Oklahoma City. 

Crews arrived just before 10 a.m. to a home located near Northwest 42nd Street and Walker Avenue. 

Two people were home at the time, but made it out of the home safely. Officials said a cat is missing. 

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire to be a lightning strike. 

The total cost of damages has not been released. 