Tripp Hall Sexual Assault Accuser Recounts Alleged Victimization, Calls For Change
NORMAN, Oklahoma - One of the men who's accusing former University of Oklahoma Vice President Tripp Hall of sexual conduct is calling for sweeping changes to University rules meant to protect students.
It was the culmination of what 24-year-old OU Grad Levi Hilliard alleges was a year of escalating sexual assault at the hands of now Former OU Vice President Tripp Hall.
“He grabs me. Pulls me in. Pulls my head to the side and kisses me on neck and as he’s pulling away, he says 'Mmm yeah. That's the stuff,” Hilliard said.
The incidents happened between 2017 and 2018 at the University Club where he still works, according to Hilliard. The U-Club, as it’s known on campus, is an upscale restaurant used by OU Officials to wine and dine donors and potential donors.
Hilliard said over the course of the year Hall grabbed his nipples, groped his backside, hugged and kissed other employees and in one instance, a very intoxicated Hall gave him an unwanted kiss on the neck.
In text messages seen by News9, Hilliard told his supervisor about the incident. He says he was told there would be a meeting about it, but the meeting never happened.
Under University policy all OU employees must report incidences of sexual assault to the school’s Title IX office. A report was never made until Hilliard made one himself. He has also gone to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation which is investigating his accusation.
Last week, Hilliard joined the other public accuser, Jess Eddy in calling for sweeping changes to policies and procedures at OU’s Title IX office, beginning with a full review. Eddy alleging both Hall and Former President David Boren sexually assaulted him.
“The Board of Regents and the Title IX office itself have given license to the perpetrators and a basis to continue and to escalate in their predatory behavior and as such I believe this cannot continue and that reform needs to happen,” Hilliard said at a press conference last week as OU Regents met just steps away behind closed doors.
It wasn’t easy for Hilliard to come forward. The series of assaults immediately took an emotional toll and at times he said the gravity of the situation seemed overwhelming. Hilliard said he does not think the Title IX office is keeping students safe and he no longer thinks OU is safe.
Ultimately, he said he chose to come forward in order to be an advocate for those who can’t.
“I can't claim to stand with victims of assault and abuse and sexual harassment. I can't claim to stand with those people to be a supporter of those people if I'm not willing to stand for myself.”
Repeated attempts to reach Hall have been unsuccessful although he has strongly denied the allegations in the past.