The Yukon Police Department is launching a new program using school buses to target drivers who don't yield at bus stops.

Yukon officers say they are one of the only departments in the area to have the program they are nicknaming Badges on Buses.

Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, officers will be on some yellow school buses while another officer waits nearby in an unmarked car. The officer on the bus will communicate about any cars they see that pass the school bus illegally.