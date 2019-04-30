News
Yukon Police Launch New Badges On Buses Program
YUKON, Oklahoma -
The Yukon Police Department is launching a new program using school buses to target drivers who don't yield at bus stops.
Yukon officers say they are one of the only departments in the area to have the program they are nicknaming Badges on Buses.
Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, officers will be on some yellow school buses while another officer waits nearby in an unmarked car. The officer on the bus will communicate about any cars they see that pass the school bus illegally.
The Yukon Police Department said, by law, bus drivers are supposed to report anyone passing them while their stop arm is out. Officers told News 9 they will be using those prior complaints to target certain areas.
Drivers that are caught passing illegally could face a fine of almost $300 and even have their license suspended, according to police.
Put this in quotes (Maj. Matt Fairchild, Yukon PD)
"The expectation is we raise awareness about how serious of a violation this is," said Maj. Matt Fairchild. "And what the dangers are and things that could happen if they don't stop for a school bus."
The Yukon Police Department said this is a program they hope to continue more randomly throughout the year.