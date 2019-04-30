Hearing Tuesday For Norman, Oklahoma City Racist Graffiti Suspect
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The woman accused of spray painting racist graffiti around the metro will be back in court Tuesday.
Allison Johnson is charged in Cleveland County with a hate crime and four other counts. She is expected to appear in person for the first time to tell a judge if she plans to move forward with a preliminary hearing.
All of the charges relate back to several cases of vandalism back on April 3.
Prosecutors say she painted racist graffiti at the Cleveland County Democratic Party headquarters, Junior League of Norman, McKinley Elementary School and the Firehouse Art Station. The vandalism to a statue there caused more than $1000 worth of damage, which is a felony.
Police say Johnson confessed to the crimes and talked at length about her racist beliefs and her efforts to "wake people up”.
"She wanted to scare people is why she said she did it” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn after Johnson was charged.
Johnson is also charged with painting the driveway of an American Indian Couple which prosecutors say is a hate crime.
She could also face charges in Oklahoma County for a similar crime at the Democratic party headquarters but those charges have not been filed yet.