Severe Storms Headed Toward OKC Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Everything is in place for some Oklahoman's to see some big severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
Storms have started forming in New Mexico and are heading toward the state.
The upper storm, now over the southern Rockies, will ride in overhead Tuesday, creating some powerful rotating storms.
The greatest risk will be from Stillwater to Oklahoma City, Duncan and areas to the east.
Large hail up to the size of a tennis ball, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph and a few tornadoes look possible. There will also be a flash flood threat as some localized areas could see over five inches of rain in a short period of time.
For the OKC metro, a cold front will be stalled from north to south. The storms are expected to move over this boundary into the warm and humid sector and rotate and intensify between 2 to 5 p.m. The tornado threat will be east of this line.
The greatest tornado risk is east of a line from Stillwater to Midwest City and Norman to Rush Springs.
We will continue to monitor the latest conditions and the cold front.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.