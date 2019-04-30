For the OKC metro, a cold front will be stalled from north to south. The storms are expected to move over this boundary into the warm and humid sector and rotate and intensify between 2 to 5 p.m. The tornado threat will be east of this line.

The greatest tornado risk is east of a line from Stillwater to Midwest City and Norman to Rush Springs.

We will continue to monitor the latest conditions and the cold front.

Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.