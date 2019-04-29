Bill Banowsky, Former OU President Dies At 83
The University of Oklahoma’s tenth president William Slater “Bill” Banowsky has passed away at the age of 83.
Banowsky served as president from 1978 to 1985. He left OU to become chairman of the OPUBCO Broadcasting Company, the university said in a statement released Monday.
According to the release, Banowsky is credited with the construction of the OU Energy Center, and a new music building, increasing faculty salaries as well as his focus to improve OU’s national presence in higher education.
“Presidents strive to leave a legacy that will support learning and passion for the university for generations to come. Bill Banowsky was that kind of president. He left a legacy that serves students to this day. We are saddened as Sooners by our loss and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends,” said James L. Gallogy, OU President.