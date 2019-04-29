The State of Oklahoma killed Clayton Lockett in a manner that was needlessly and especially painful. But even if his death had gone according to plan, even if it had not taken 51 minutes to find a vein and another 43 minutes for him to die, his execution would still have been a disgrace. We have joined China, North Korea, and Iran in state-sanctioned homicide and parted ways with nearly every free society on our planet.

Our Oklahoma lawmakers worry that a government that provides access to healthcare is too big, but that a government that invests in designing new methods of execution is right-sized. Our lawmakers correctly point out that governmental systems are imperfect and prone to error, but they ignore the consequences of an imperfect death penalty. In our name, the state kills people who, at the moment of their deaths, are absolutely helpless. The death penalty is a practice of vengeance, not justice.

Five years later, those that lead a system that claims to serve justice are investing resources into the search for new methods to resume human experiments with the goal of ending lives. The ACLU of Oklahoma calls on Governor Stitt to impose a permanent moratorium on all executions. We urge legislators to make laws that reflect our highest ideals and eliminate the death penalty from our statutes, and we call on judges to heed the words of Justice Blackmun, and no longer ‘tinker with the machinery of death.’”