Legislators Working To Resume Prisoner Executions By The End Of The Year
OKLAHOMA CITY - Today marks five years to the day since the botched execution that suspended the death penalty in Oklahoma. Now state leaders are working to re-start executions by the end of the year.
For 25-years the state of Oklahoma used a cocktail of three chemicals to numb, paralyze and eventually stop the heartbeat of the condemned. But on April 29, 2014 something went wrong.
“I know it was to put him to death. But not to torture him.” LaDonna Hollins told News 9 April 30, 2014, the day after her son 38-year-old Clayton Lockett, was executed at the state penitentiary in McAlister.
More than a decade earlier Lockett had beaten, shot and buried an 18-year-old woman alive. On the day of his execution, an untested mixture of drugs was used. After the mixture was administered Lockett writhed, groaned, and convulsed for 43 minutes before he died of a heart attack.
“Why not take the time to test the drugs. To make sure that they were effective, and they did their job,” said Hollins. “He did a bad thing. He recognized that. We all did. But it’s a constitutional wrong.”
That’s when Oklahoma stopped performing executions. Now, leaders hope to start them again by the end of the year.
“I am for that but we have got to do it swiftly, humanely and it’s got to be done correct and so I think all options are on the table,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.
“We will support something that is tested and proven, but we don’t want to be a testing ground for the situation,” said Representative Emily Virgin (D) House Minority Leader.
The director of the department of corrections has said he can’t get the chemicals to perform executions, and even if he could, he can’t get the machine to administer them.
The state Attorney General has suggested the state build its own machine.
“After the session I’ll dig in on that a little bit harder. I’ve been really focused on the budget and some of our major priorities here, but I’ll circle back with the attorney general,” said Stitt.
The director of the state department of corrections was not available for comment, and the attorney general refused to comment for this story.
Jill Webb, Legal Director of the ACLU of Oklahoma released a statement saying:
The State of Oklahoma killed Clayton Lockett in a manner that was needlessly and especially painful. But even if his death had gone according to plan, even if it had not taken 51 minutes to find a vein and another 43 minutes for him to die, his execution would still have been a disgrace. We have joined China, North Korea, and Iran in state-sanctioned homicide and parted ways with nearly every free society on our planet.
Our Oklahoma lawmakers worry that a government that provides access to healthcare is too big, but that a government that invests in designing new methods of execution is right-sized. Our lawmakers correctly point out that governmental systems are imperfect and prone to error, but they ignore the consequences of an imperfect death penalty. In our name, the state kills people who, at the moment of their deaths, are absolutely helpless. The death penalty is a practice of vengeance, not justice.
Five years later, those that lead a system that claims to serve justice are investing resources into the search for new methods to resume human experiments with the goal of ending lives. The ACLU of Oklahoma calls on Governor Stitt to impose a permanent moratorium on all executions. We urge legislators to make laws that reflect our highest ideals and eliminate the death penalty from our statutes, and we call on judges to heed the words of Justice Blackmun, and no longer ‘tinker with the machinery of death.’”