Tulsa Man With 7 DUIs Gets Probation From Rogers County Judge
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A Green Country man just got his seventh DUI conviction after being arrested for driving 115 miles an hour and having a blood alcohol of nearly twice the legal limit.
Rogers County Judge Kassie McCoy sentenced Stephen Knoy to probation and treatment.
Repeat DUI offenders are frustrating for law enforcement and citizens alike, and while Stephen Knoy has never hurt or killed anyone, some people worry, with a record this extensive, it could be only a matter of time.
Records show Stephen Knoy's DUI arrests date back to 1988 through his most recent one in 2017. His first one was dismissed as part of a plea deal, but he entered a guilty plea guilty to the next seven and for the most part, got suspended sentences, community service and fines.
He got a one-year suspended sentence and 40 hours community service for a 1992 Tulsa DUI, a 2-year suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service for a 1993 Tulsa DUI, and a 5-year deferred sentence and drug court for a 2003 for a Tulsa DUI.
When he got two more, Knoy was sentenced to two years in prison. He got a 1-year suspended sentence and community service for a 2004 Tulsa DUI and a 1-year suspended sentence for a DUI in Lincoln County the same year.
He did get a 5-year prison term for a 2007 Tulsa DUI.
And now: a 10-year suspended sentence, ordered to attend AA meetings for 10 years and get inpatient treatment for his 2017 Rogers County DUI.
The judge did follow the recommendations of the Department of Corrections pre-sentence investigation. Their report says Knoy is a CPA who's been married 33 years. His wife said he's a good man, involved in their church, who recently fell of the wagon due to family issues.
It says he's been to rehab several times and admitted trying several different drugs and that he was drinking a bottle of wine a day before his last arrest.
The report says Knoy is not a threat as long as he doesn't drink and drive or speed. District Attorney Matt Ballard plans to appeal Knoy's sentence.
