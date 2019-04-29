OKC Police Officer Jams Out On Drums During Noise Complaint Call
An Oklahoma City police officer jammed out on drums after he was called to investigate a noise complaint, the department said on its Facebook page.
The officers were called Friday to investigate a loud noise complaint in south Oklahoma City.
Officer Nate Ross explained why they were there to the drummer and showed the drummer some of his musical skills.
"I firmly believe that the success of our department, in part, is about our interactions with citizens. I could have gone over there, talking down to them, telling them it was too loud and they needed to turn it down, but this was a lot more fun (and) it gave me a chance to interact with the people I serve. I got some hugs and handshakes at the end of it all, then they turned it down and left," Ross said.