Severe Storm Chances Increase Monday Into The Midweek
OKLAHOMA CITY - A cold front arrives Monday and will stall out in Central Oklahoma.
Storms are expected to develop along and behind the boundary Monday evening into the night.
In the evening and early night the low level jet kicks in, and will give a low tornado threat. Any storm right along the boundary will need to be monitored closely for a brief tornado.
The tornado threat is very low.
Hail up to the size of golf balls will possible with strongest storms.
Tuesday the severe threat kicks up a notch. We will be more unstable and the low level winds will be more favorable for rotating storms. This means the hail sizes will be larger and the threat for tornadoes will be slightly higher.
What is still in question is the exact placement of the warm front and dryline. These will be key on exact storm placement.
Stay tuned to the forecast over the next 72 hours, because storms from Monday will impact the threat for Tuesday and Wednesday.