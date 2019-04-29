News
1 Arrested For Throwing Rocks Of Bridge, Stealing A Car
Monday, April 29th 2019, 6:13 AM CDT
YUKON, Oklahoma - Police have arrested a man accused of throwing rocks of a bridge and stealing a car, Monday morning in Yukon, officials said.
Oklahoma City police said the suspect was throwing debris off the overpass onto oncoming cars at Interstate 40 and Mustang Road.
One of the cars hit by the debris pulled over, and then the suspect stole the victim's car and fled, according to officials.
The suspect was arrested shortly after, police said.
