Over 24,000 Taking Part In OKC Memorial Marathon
Oklahoma City, OK - The first runners began the race at the Oklahoma City National Memorial between 5th and 6th street on Harvey at 6:25 Sunday morning.
This year the course is different the race runs from Britton road all the way past I-40. Streets will reopen throughout the day as runners complete checkpoints. A full list of when the course opens and closes on the marathon website.
More than 24,000 runners from all 50 states and 11 different countries are running in the marathon according to race officials.