Will G. Wyatt, Lieutenant Commander, United States Navy. LTCMDR Wyatt joined the Navy during his senior year of Medical School at the University of Oklahoma. After his enlistment he served in Portsmouth, Virginia, U. S. Naval Hospital at Jacksonville, Florida and Corpus Christi, Texas. Dr. Wyatt served aboard the USS Saratoga, CVA-60 during the Vietnam War. After resigning his commission in 1974, Doctor Wyatt returned to Oklahoma where he has practiced medicine since.