Injuries Reported After Shooting At California Synagogue
SAN DIEGO, California - San Diego sheriffs have detained a man in connection to a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, CBS affiliate KFMB reports. Authorities say that injuries have been reported.
A hospital said it's treating four people injured in the shooting but didn't know the extent of their injuries. Derryl Acosta, a spokesman for Palomar Health Medical Center Hospital, said the four patients were admitted around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, a man walked into the Chabad synagogue in Poway and started shooting. Police say there were "a lot of injuries" with varying degrees of severity, KFMB reports.
The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody, the station reported. Authorities are confident there was only one shooter.
The Poway sheriff's department sent out a tweet saying the shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Chabad of Poway Facebook page, the synagogue was holding a Passover celebration scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Authorities urged to the public to stay away from the area.