Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Abusing 3-Month-Old Daughter
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County jury found a man guilty of child abuse by injury and child neglect. Thomas Calloway shook and dropped his young daughter, causing several injuries including broken legs and ribs.
A doctor told the jury the infant had fractures in her legs and ribs, bleeding in her eyes, and evidence of brain damage.
The jury recommends he spend 12 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
The child's mother, Ashleigh Slack, pleaded guilty to child neglect last month.