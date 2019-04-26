Rep. Kendra Horn On First 100 Days In Congress
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's first Democrat in Congress in six years recently marked her first 100 days in office, and within a few days, learned that two Republicans had already declared to run against her in 2020.
From the moment Kendra Horn won the 5th District race last November -- one of the biggest upsets in the country -- Republican strategists targeted her seat for 2020.
This week, state Senator Stephanie Bice and businesswoman Terry Neece both announced they would be running for the Republican nomination.
Rep. Horn says she's not surprised and worrying about that isn't her job right now.
"It's my job right now to ensure that we are working for everybody, regardless of party, regardless of background," Rep. Horn explained in an interview Friday. "We're going to show up and serve, and make sure that we're listening to the concerns of Oklahomans."
Horn says that's exactly what she's been doing: she says she's taken more than 200 meetings since being sworn in in January and had an open house at her Oklahoma City office this week.
She says she's co-authored several bipartisan bills and is proud to have voted for legislation such as the Paycheck Fairness Act and Violence Against Women Act.
Horn is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and as such says she is helping address the problem of substandard base housing. She led a delegation from the Committee on a tour of Tinker Air Force Base earlier this week.
With regard to President Trump, the Mueller report, and possible impeachment proceedings, Rep. Horn says she hasn't finished reading the report yet, but thinks making it public was the right decision, and says continued investigation is appropriate.
"There are clearly some things in there that are troubling, but bottom line, we're not making any decisions -- I'm not making any decisions until I see all the facts, and there's still more information," Horn said.
Congresswoman Horn says she's not in lockstep with House leadership, but part of the Blue Dog Democrat caucus that tends to take more moderate positions.