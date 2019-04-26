HUGO, Oklahoma - Three people were injured Friday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Hugo, OSBI reported.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of W Bissell.

Police were trying to make contact with a suspect in an earlier armed robbery. 

Shots were fired during the incident and the suspect and two children were injured. 

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the police asked the OSBI to investigate. 

No one was identified in this case. 