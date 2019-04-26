News
OSBI Agents Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Hugo
Friday, April 26th 2019, 5:19 PM CDT
Updated:
HUGO, Oklahoma - Three people were injured Friday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Hugo, OSBI reported.
The incident happened about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of W Bissell.
Police were trying to make contact with a suspect in an earlier armed robbery.
Shots were fired during the incident and the suspect and two children were injured.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the police asked the OSBI to investigate.
No one was identified in this case.