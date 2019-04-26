News
70-Year-Old Trains For OKC Memorial Half Marathon
OKLAHOMA CITY - Susan Russell-Stewart is taking on a new challenge, her first half marathon.
The 70-year-old told News 9 this follows her year goal of walking seven 5K’s for her monumental birthday. Russell-Stewart has been training with Red Coyote.
Russell-Stewart’s coach is also inspiring others with every step. Amy Downs is leading Russell-Stewart’s walk group, but is also a survivor of the Murrah bombing. She told News 9 she was buried under rubble and vowed to turn her life around.
This year, Downs is walking in honor of another survivor Dana Bradley. The fellow survivor had to have her leg amputated when she was trapped in the rubble.
Downs plans to give her medal to Bradley when finishes.
Red Coyote along with Downs are also hoping to help Bradley train for next year’s 5K race.