News
Woman Crashes Car Into Front Of MWC 7-Eleven
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are responding after a car crashed into the front of a convenience story Friday morning Midwest City.
According to officials, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven near North Air Depot and Northeast 10th Street.
Officials said when the woman was trying to park her car she got mixed up between the break and gas, and drove straight into the front of the store.
The woman was able to drive her car after the crash, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.