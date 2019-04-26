News
1 Arrested After Police Chase With Stolen Truck Ends In NE OKC Crash
Friday, April 26th 2019, 4:12 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Canadian County Sheriff's office said one woman is in custody after a chase ended with a crash in Northeast Oklahoma City.
According to police, the woman stole a one ton Ford pickup truck from El Reno.
The chase started when deputies saw the woman driving the wrong way at Highway 81 and Interstate 35.
Spike strips flattened her tires in Yukon, but she drove 120 mph all the way to Northeast 36th Street and I-35 before she crashed head-on into a light pole.
Officials said she was alone, and no injuries were reported.
The suspect is wanted for drug manufacturing, according to police.
Her name has not been released.