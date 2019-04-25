Sooner Fans Elated After QB Kyler Murray Picked No. 1 Overall In NFL Draft
Kyler Murray’s ascension to OU quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner and now, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft has folks in Norman downright giddy.
OU fans gathered at Campus Corner eateries Othello’s and O’Connell’s to watch history unfold.
Murray was the heavy favorite to be the overall first pick in the draft.
“What does it say about his character that he waited for two years behind Baker Mayfield? I think it shows he was willing to be patient. He arrived in Norman, he got to know Lincoln Riley and believed this was the answer for him," said 50-year OU fan Brian Friels.
Murray has a tough road ahead.
The Arizona Cardinals were not only the NFL’s worst team last season, they’ve also had one of the most notoriously bad offensive lines for the past few years.