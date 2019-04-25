Bizarre OKC Metro Chase Changes Victims' Law Enforcement Perspective
The victims of an overnight kidnapping turned police pursuit have had a change of heart, saying they no longer fear the police.
The Village Police Department helped put an end to a dramatic chase Wednesday night that winded through the Oklahoma City metro area and ended in Edmond.
The victims said because of the officers' professionalism, they no longer feared for police brutality.
“I felt like we dodged a bullet with no accidents,” said The Village police Chief Paul Kinman.
In a chase that went through the metro and reached speeds of up to 100 mph, police were able to swoop in and make an arrest.
Police officer on bodycam: "ROLL OVER! ROLL OVER!!! PUT YOUR HANDS BEHIND YOUR BACK! PUT YOUR HANDS BEHIND YOU BACK!"
Unbeknownst to police, inside the car was a driver and passenger being held at gunpoint.
Dywan Marshall was in the backseat ordering them to ignore police commands and drive.
“As we were driving, all of a sudden he says, 'Go, go, go,' and he screams it,” said one of the victims.
The women said throughout the chase, they feared being shot by Marshall and even officers.
“People of color are naturally bred to be fearful of police officers,” said a victim.
But to their surprise, police remained levelheaded throughout the chaos.
“The officers took their time, figured out what was going on, and determined that these two women were victims in this and not suspects,” Kinman said.
Because of that, the victims said they'll no longer vilify police.
“I had to tell them that that I had a different perspective of them before this had happened. That I had a lot of hatred in my heart because what I saw and what was portrayed to me in life that they weren’t good people-- they were the bad guys, they just proved me wrong,” said a victim.
Following the chase, the women embraced the officers.
“I was like, 'Anyone want a hug?' I’ll give them a hug because I’m a huggy type person,” said a victim.
According to the women, the frightening incident changed their perspective of officers altogether.
“You can pull over and the police can talk to you. They will respect you, if you respect them,” said the witness.
According to police, Marshall was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was also wanted by U.S. Marshals for multiple felony charges.