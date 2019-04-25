OKC Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Chase Involving 10-Year-Old Suspect
A 10-year-old led police officers on a short-lived chase on Tuesday in northeast Oklahoma City.
The department released body camera footage from the pursuit on Thursday. The boy is accused of stealing his aunt's car and leading officer on a chase that ended at NE 6 Street and Kelley Avenue.
The body camera video shows the end of the chase.
Officer: “Get out of the car! Shut it off now, shut if off!”
The officer wearing the bodycam reportedly shattered the driver's side window of the car to get the young driver to comply with his orders. The red Pontiac Firebird was reported stolen near NE 6th and Stonewall Avenue and that’s when police learned the inexperienced driver was only a child.
Officer: “Hey, what’s your name, son?”
The report stated that during the pursuit, officers gave commands through the PA system. The 10-year-old never went more than 40 mph but at one point, drove on the wrong side of the road and through stop lights. Officers were eventually forced to use stop sticks to end the pursuit.
Meanwhile, the boy's family and friends were only blocks away waiting for his safe return.
“I kind of knew he was going to be OK,” said Jadlyn Ford, the boy’s neighbor. “He was just in the area and stuff playing in the car.”
Ford said he tried to keep his young friend out of trouble but could not stop the boy from taking his relative's car.
“He's actually a good kid, though. You know what I’m saying?” said Ford. “He just been through a lot of stuff, but for the most part, he’s a good kid.”
Police said the boy's aunt declined to sign a statement that the car was stolen.
Ford said he thinks his neighbor has learned his lesson.
“He made a mistake taking the car,” said Ford. “Personally, I don’t think he’ll do it again.”
The boy does face one juvenile charge of attempting to elude police.