“I am deeply concerned with the political infighting in Washington and the direction in which our country is moving,” Neese said in her emailed announcement. “I believe our district has a chance to get our nation back on track, but it will take sending a proven leader to Congress who has the private sector experience and conservative principles to stand up to Nancy Pelosi and pass policies that will unleash our economy, keep our nation secure, and protect future generations from crippling national debt.”