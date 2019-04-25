Warmbier was detained in January 2016 at the end of five-day tour in North Korea. He was sentenced to 15 years hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda banner at his hotel. Brain scans taken by the North Koreans indicated that he suffered severe injuries to his brain shortly after his conviction in March 2016. He was comatose when he was releasedby the regime in June 2016 and died a few days after his arrival at home in Ohio.