No Drugs Detected In Man Found Charred In Vehicle After Seminole Co. Wreck
A man who was found charred in a vehicle after a Seminole County wreck did not have drugs detected in his system, the state medical examiner's office reported.
Johnny Tallbear, 61, died in a March 8 wreck involving a school bus on U.S. Highway 377 in Seminole County.
Tallbear was driving a SUV when it crashed head-on into a Konawa school bus, troopers said.
The medical examiner's did not perform blood-alcohol test on Tallbear's body due to severe thermal burns.
Tallbear died from acute multiple blunt force trauma to his head, neck, torso and extremities, and no soot was seen in his airways. The medical examiner's office also determined Tallbear's heart had been lacerated.
According to online court records, Tallbear had been arrested a week before the crash on complaints of speeding, running a red light, and driving under the influence on Feb. 28.
Court records showed his license was revoked prior to the crash and he was out of jail on bond.
A student on the school bus and a passenger in Tallbear's SUV also died.