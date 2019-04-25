"We are trying to get victims in the Boy Scouts, among the Boy Scouts, former Boy Scouts, their voice back," Gianforcaro said on Tuesday, standing beside two abuse survivors. "I mean, what happens when you're sexually abused as a child is horrific. But what you lose as a victim - and certainly, these two fine people to my left and to my right will better testify to this than I can -- but you lose your voice, you lose power and control."